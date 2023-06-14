Why you’re reading this: Jeethu Joseph, the creative director behind the sensational Drishyam franchise, has quashed all buzz surrounding the highly anticipated Drishyam 3. Fans who are eagerly awaiting the next installment will have to exercise patience, as Joseph dismisses rumours of a joint production featuring the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal.

3 things you need to know

The first Drishyam filmed premiered in 2013 and saw great success in Kerala

The lead role in the Malayali version was played by Mohanlal, while Ajay Devgn played the lead in the Hindi remake

After Drishyam 2 saw phenomenal success, fans are eagerly awaiting a third installment of the film

Mumbai rumour mills working overtime

"It's amusing how these hearsays have surfaced," chuckled Joseph, an acclaimed filmmaker in the Malayalam film industry. "Neither I nor my producers have taken any steps toward Drishyam 3," he revealed in an exclusive interview with Republic Digital.

Addressing the origin of these baseless rumours, Joseph pointed fingers at Mumbai's rumour mills. "Today, I received a call asking if I liked an idea pitched by the director of the Hindi edition of Drishyam. But truth be told, I haven't even spoken to those folks," Joseph confessed jestfully.

Drishyam is a product of Joseph’s ‘mind-lab’

Speaking of a potential third installment in the blockbuster series, Joseph disclosed that he is just beginning to explore the concept. The Mollywood director hinted that he is currently racking his brains over the concept of Drishyam 3. "There is no lifting or inspiration behind this tale. If it materialises, it will be conceived, nurtured, and developed solely within the confines of my mind-lab," clarified the director, who captivated audiences with the first Drishyam film in 2013.

Furthermore, Joseph emphasised the personal connection he has with the story, proudly declaring it to be an original creation.

Mohanlal's portrayal of Georgekutty was etched into the hearts of Keralites and subsequently garnered international acclaim. The film was even remade in China and Sri Lanka, where it achieved phenomenal success. The film is also slated for a Korean remake soon.

In the Hindi film industry, Nishikant Kamat helmed the first installment (2015), while Abhishek Pathak directed the sequel (2022). In the Hindi remake, Ajay Devgn stepped into the shoes of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and the film went on to amass a whopping 111 crores at the box office. Its sequel, Drishyam 2, shattered records with an impressive 345 crores.

Eager fans, hold your horses!

Therefore, it seems that Bollywood enthusiasts will need to put the kibosh on the grapevine until the cinematic genius behind the Drishyam franchise from "God's own country" sets his captivating story in motion.

"I don't follow social media or news extensively, but it's heartwarming to know that the major film industries are eagerly awaiting the birth of Drishyam 3's story in my mind," Joseph remarked, with a jaunty smile.