Jr NTR Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Janhvi Kapoor Extend Warm Wishes

Jr NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today (May 20) with his loved ones. On the occasion of his birthday, several celebrities extended their warm wishes to the actor. From Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, and Allu Arjun to Chiranjeevi and Janhvi Kapoor, these personalities wished Jr NTR on his special day.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you an epic year ahead." "Many many happy returns of the day Bava

@tarak9999. Hope you have a ( bloody 😉 ) good birthday." wrote Allu Arjun. Chiranjeevi also wished the star on his 40th birthday. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999, a bundle of talent !🎂💐May God bless you with all the success and happiness." Hrithik Roshan posted a witty tweet in which he dropped a clue about Jr NTR starring in War 2. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama ." Janhvi Kapoor also wished her co-star on his birthday. She shared a photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man of the masses, everyone's favourite Jr NTR. Wishing you the most amazing year ahead." Check these celeb wishes below.

Jr NTR will not partake in Sr NTR's 100th birthday celebrations

Jr NTR's publicist tweeted, "We regret to inform that Sri Jr NTR garu will not be able to attend the NTR Shatajayanthi Utsavalu event to be held on 20th May at Hyderabad due to prior family commitments as his 40th birthday falls on the same day. The organising committee was informed about the same at the time of invitation." Several actors including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others have been invited. While Allu Arjun and Jr NTR have confirmed their absence from the ceremony, the others may attend the celebrations today.