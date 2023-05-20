Jr NTR Birthday: Did You Know Jr NTR Made His First Big Screen Appearance At The Age Of 7?

Jr NTR has risen to global fame owing to his illustrious film career. The actor has starred in around 30 movies in his career. However, his first acting stint came when he was just a 7-year-old boy.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. aka Jr NTR celebrates his 40th birthday on May 20. Jr NTR has become a household name in Telugu cinema. His first appearance on the big screen was in the 1991 movie Brahmarshi Viswamitra. Jr NTR was all of seven years old and plates the role of Bharata as a child actor. The movie also starred his grandfather Sr NTR in a dual role as Visvaamitra and Ravana.

After Brahmarshi Viswamitra, Jr NTR remained missing from the big screen for some time. It was next in 1997 that the actor featured in the mythological film Ramayana directed by Gunashekar. Jr NTR was 15 years old at the time and received several awards and accolades for his performance of Lord Rama in the movie.

Jr NTR made his debut as the lead actor in the 2001 movie Ninnu Choodalani. He was only 17 years old at the time. Subsequently, he also starred in SS Rajamouli’s directorial debut Student No 1 in 2001.

Jr NTR upcoming movies

Jr NTR will be seen next in the NTR 30 movie the title of which was revealed to be Devara. The pan-Indian film will be an action flick. It will also mark the Tollywood debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, this will be the second movie for the actor-director duo. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the antagonist in the movie.

On Thursday, the official account of NTR Arts shared the first look of the movie Devara. In it, Jr NTR was dressed in an all-black look and wielded a sharp weapon in his hand, with blood dripping from it, as he stood on rocks that were hit by the violent sea. The movie is scheduled to release on April 5 next year.

Jr NTR movies

Jr NTR will also be seen in a Hindi movie. The actor will reportedly make his Bollywood debut with the movie War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The 40-year-old actor was last seen in the movie RRR.