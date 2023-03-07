Jr NTR's Physique In RRR Impresses Filmmaker Kevin Taft: I Revolt If...

NTR Jr worked quite hard on his fitness for RRR. After the film's release, the Telugu star received immense praise for his transformed physique. Recently, Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft recently heaped praises on Jr NTR. The director admitted he was “bouncing in his seat” while watching RRR. Taft also said that he would like to know the name of Jr NTR's personal trainer.

At the HCA Awards, Kevin Taft said, “It (the performance) had me bouncing in my seat, cheering at the screen and I desperately wanted to share the experience with my friends. With one of the most engaging and electrifying performances to grace the silver screen. I rose, I roared and if I don’t get the name NTR Jr’s personal trainer, I revolt.”

RRR wins 4 trophies at HCA Awards

At the HCA Awards ceremony, RRR bagged four awards in the categories Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best International Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was present at the event along with the film's lead actor Ram Charan and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani.

Reportedly, Jr NTR had originally planned to attend the awards, but he had to reschedule the trip after his cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18. After the mourning period, Jr NTR jetted off to Los Angeles on March 6 and will be present at the Oscars 2023 ceremony, where RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Original Song category.

The other nominees that are up against Naatu Naatu are Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 13 (IST), at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the awards show in 2017 and 2018.