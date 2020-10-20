Jr NTR Pledges ₹50 Lakhs Towards 'the Rehabilitation Of Hyderabad'; Asks Fans To 'chip In'

South Indian actor Jr NTR recently took to his Twitter handle and announced that he has contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund for 'the rehabilitation of Hyderabad'. Earlier this week, the city witnessed a massive rainfall, which killed over 50 people, breached major lakes and inundated several colonies. Take a look at Jr NTR’s tweet:

Jr NTR pledges his donation

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

In his tweet, Jr NTR stated that many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the recent rains and floods. Adding to the same, Jr NTR revealed his contribution amount and asked fans to 'chip in and rebuild Hyderabad'. However, Jr NTR is not the only celebrity from the film industry to make a contribution towards the cause. Earlier, actors Nagarjuna and Balakrishna donated Rs 50 lakhs each.

Other celebs who donated

Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 1 crore to help the Government’s efforts in rebuilding the city. In his tweet, Mahesh Babu appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force and lauded them for doing their best to help the affected families. More so, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi, Harish Shankar, and Vijay Deverakonda, too, donated their contribution. Take a look:

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

What's next for Jr NTR?

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be next seen in RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli. Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie also stars actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in prominent roles. Telegu 360 claims that the much-anticipated film is made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crores and the movie will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The upcoming film is expected to release on January 8, 2021.

(Image credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram)

