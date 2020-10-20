Vikas Gupta Collaborates With Karan Kundra For New Show, Says 'Officially Coming Onscreen'

Vikas Gupta is all set to collaborate with his friend Karan Kundra. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures with Karan from the sets of his show. In the first set of pictures, the duo is seen sitting on the sets of a show while they pose for pictures. Vikas Gupta was seen donning a white t-shirt accessorised with a silver locket while Karan Kundra was seen in a new look with a white shirt paired with black pants and a beige blazer. He was also seen flaunting a new braided hair look.

Both of them were spotted wearing mics in the pictures. He posted the pictures by mentioning that 'a lot of catching up happened' between the duo when they met. In the second set of pictures, Vikas Gupta layered his look with a sporty black jacket. Talking about their collaboration, he wrote that 'sometimes it’s good to let your brother wander in the dark as it only makes him stronger'. He also stated that this is the first time that they are officially coming on screen together. Vikas Gupta also asked his fans to guess the name of the show. Take a look at Vikas Gupta's Instagram pictures.

Also Read| Ankita Lokhande "is one of a kind", writes Vikas Gupta; former touched by poem

Fans in a huge number appreciated Vikas Gupta and Karan Kundra's pictures. Several users also showed excitement for the show and also guessed the name of different shows as the actor asked in the caption. Vikas Gupta also received compliments for his sporty look. Take a look at Vikas Gupta and Karan Kundra's photos.

Also Read| 'Stop accusing people based on your reasoning,' says Vikas Gupta on Sushant Rajput's case

Vikas Gupta poses on the sets of the same show with Rashami Desai

Earlier, Vikas Gupta also posted pictures with Rashami Desai from the sets of the same show. In the picture, while Vikas Gupta donned the same look, Rashami Desai was spotted wearing a lime green gown accessorised with orange earrings and balanced with open hair look. Vikas Gupta was seen holding Rashami Desai in his arms as they posed for the picture. He also mentioned that Karan Kundra clicked the picture of the duo. This makes it evident that Vikas Gupta is working on a new show with both Kundra and Rashami Desai.

Also Read| Vikas Gupta Accuses Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan & Shilpa Shinde Of Mental Harassment

Vikas Gupta rose to fame after he participated in a famous reality TV show. He was also tagged as 'mastermind' in the show. The actor also hosts the MTV show Ace of Space. He is also known for his social media presence and earlier also created headlines when he opened up about his bisexuality in a live session on Instagram.

Also Read| Parth Samthaan And Vikas Gupta: All Is Not Well Between The Two?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.