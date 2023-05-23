Jr NTR Reacts To RRR Co-star Ray Stevenson's Sudden Demise: Shocked To Hear...

Jr NTR recently took to his social media handle to pen an emotional note condoling the loss of RRR co-actor Ray Stevenson. Ray passed away at the age of 58 yesterday (May 22) and further details about his death have been kept under wraps. Reportedly, he died in Italy. The actor played the role of Governor Scott Buxton in the blockbuster film.

"Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time," wrote the Simhadri actor following the demise of the Thor star. Soon after he made the tweet, several fans took to his comments to pay their last respects to the actor. The news of his sudden death has left his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industries in shock.

Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023

SS Rajamouli and James Gunn offer condolences

SS Rajamouli and James Gunn remembered the actor following his sudden demise. The RRR director wrote on his Twitter handle, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets,"wrote SS Rajamouli. He added, "It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family." He concluded his tweet with "May his soul rest in peace." James Gunn on the other hand tweeted, "Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. "

About Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson has worked in several films including King Arthur, Thor, RRR, The Book of Eli, and more. However, kickstarted his career in acting with some European shows in the early 1990s. He also featured in the Vikings and was praised for his role.