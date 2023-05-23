RRR Team Remembers 'Sir Scott' Ray Stevenson, Condoles His Demise

Irish actor Ray Stevenson passed away at 58. The cause of his death is unknown. Team RRR reacted to the news of the actor’s passing on their social media handle. Stevenson played the role of Sir Scott, the antagonist in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

A tweet on RRR movie handle read, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT (sic)." They also posted an image of Stevenson’s character in the film. Check out the tweet below.

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson’s filmography

Ray Stevenson started his career in the 90s. He initally featured in TV series, playing character roles. However, he started taking on action roles in Hollywood films in the 2000s. His breakout role was in the 2004 Antoine Fuqua film King Arthur, where he played the role of Dagonet, one of the Knights from King Arthur’s round table. In the film, his character is martyred on the battlefield as he sacrifices himself in order to aid King Arthur and his brotherhood.

Stevenson later appeared in Punisher: War Zone in 2008, where he played the role of Frank Castle. He went on to appear in a number of films such as The Book of Eli starring Denzel Washington, G.I. Joe: Retaliation which featured Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Divergent series from Lionstage where he was featured in all three parts and Accident Man. He was also notably part of the Thor franchise from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

In RRR, Stevenson played the role of the evil British governor Sir Scott Buxton. He is also slated to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka posthumously, where he will play the role of the Jedi Baylan Skoll, who later succumbs to the dark side and supports the sinister Grand Admiral Thrawn. He will posthumously appear in films 1242: Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia, both of which are yet to be announced.