SS Rajamouli Reacts To RRR Antagonist Ray Stevenson's Sudden Demise: Shocking...

SS Rajamouli recently took to his Twitter handle to pay his last respects to the Irish actor Ray Stevenson. Stevenson played an antagonist in the blockbuster movie RRR. Ray died on May 22 at the age of 58 and the news of his passing was confirmed by his publicist.

"Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets,"wrote SS Rajamouli. He added, "It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family." He concluded his tweet with "May his soul rest in peace."

RRR team also took to their Twitter handle to offer condolences. "What shocking news for all of us on the team. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT," their tweet read. In RRR, Ray Stevenson played the negative role of Governor Scott Buxton. The star also received widespread acclaim for his stellar performance in the film.

James Gunn mourning the loss of Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson was not just known for his film RRR, but he was also popular for his role as Volstagg in the Marvel movie Thor. Mourning his loss, James Gunn tweeted, "Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. " Check the tweet below:

About Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, in Northern Ireland's Lisburn. Ray Stevenson began his career as an actor in the early 1990s. He appeared in several European shows. He made his debut on the big screen with the film titled The Theory of Flight. Apart from RRR and Thor, Ray was also known for his role as Othere in Vikings. He has worked in several notable movies including King Arthur, Punisher: War Zone, and more.