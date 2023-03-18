Jr NTR Reveals Muhurtam Date For NTR 30; Find Details Inside

Koratala Siva’s NTR 30 starring man of masses Jr NTR will hold its Muhurat Puja on March 23. The makers of the film took to their Twitter handle to share the news with the fans on Saturday (March 18). In a tweet, NTR 30’s production company N. T. R. Arts wrote, “Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd @tarak9999 #JanhviKapoor #KoratalaSiva, @NANDAMURIKALYAN, @anirudhofficial, @RathnaveluDop, @sreekar_prasad, @sabucyril, @YuvasudhaArts.”

Janhvi Kapoor shares her character poster from NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Tollywood debut with NTR 30. The actress shared her character poster from the film on her birthday on March 6. In the first poster, the actress could be seen sitting on the rocks and flashing a gentle smile. She wore a blue and yellow saree teamed with a pink blouse.

She completed her look with an anklet and a bindi. "Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail NTR 30" was written on the poster. In it, violent sea waves could be seen in the background. 'The calm in the storm' was written over the film poster. This little detail also hinted at what to expect from the film and the actress' role in it.

About NTR 30

NTR 30 will be an out-and-out action film. A motion poster for the film was revealed last year in May. It showed a man wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. A few boats were seen sailing in the violent sea waves. It is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts and will be starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Additionally, Jr NTR is also working with director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen next in Bawaal and Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.