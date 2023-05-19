Jr NTR Starrer NTR 30 Titled Devara, Intense First Look Poster Out

The makers of NTR 30 unveiled the first look of the upcoming film on the eve of Jr NTR's 40th birthday. Along with the first look, the makers also revealed the title of the film-- Devara. The RRR star will be turning a year older on May 20. Fans of Tarak got a new look of the pan-India star from his upcoming, much-awaited action film. Devara marks the Tollywood debut Janhvi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in it.

On Thursday, the official account of NTR Arts shared the first look of Devara. In it, Jr NTR was dressed in an all-black look and wielded a sharp weapon in his hand, with blood dripping from it, as he stood on rocks that were hit by the violent sea. On the rocks, bodies of some people were lying down as Jr NTR looked into a distance. The dripping blood flowed into the river, turning it red.



Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie marks the reunion of Jr NTR and the director after their successful collaboration in the film Janatha Garage. Also, the movie marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry. Unveiling her first look from the film, the actress wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr." Check out the post below:



Saif Ali Khan to play villain in Devara

Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of an antagonist in NTR 30. He began filming in Hyderabad earlier this year. It will be his second Telugu film after Adipurush, releasing later this year on June 16. "It's a very cool role and I'm working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way," Saif said in an interview with a news agency.