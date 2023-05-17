NTR 30 First Look To Be Unveiled On Eve Of Jr NTR's Birthday

There is huge excitement building around NTR 30, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. After Saif's entry in the cast as the villain of the Koratala Siva directorial, the anticipation around the film has only risen. Now, the makers have shared a massive update with the fans, revealing that the first look of Jr NTR from the film will be out on May 19, on the eve of the Telugu star's birthday.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating an update on the same, with many reports doing the rounds about what the title of the film will and more speculations around the look of Jr NTR and the storyline of the film. However, fans will have to suffice with NTR's first look on May 19 for now. But it will surely give a hint about the film and what role NTR will be taking up after the massive success of his last year's release RRR.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release pan Indian on April 5, 2024. NTR 30 went on the floor last month after a grand muharat ceremony in Hyderabad. This film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

Saif Ali Khan on being part of NTR 30

Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of an antagonist in NTR 30. It will be his second Telugu film after Adipurush, releasing later this year On June 13. "It's a very cool role and I'm working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision. He narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way," Saif said in an interview with a news agency on being part of NTR 30.