Jr NTR Surprises NTR 31 Director Prashanth Neel On His Birthday With Special Gift

Jr NTR took the occasion of director Prashanth Neel's birthday to bring a smile to his face with a special gift. Neel is directing Jr NTR in the actor's next after Devara, tentatively titled NTR 31. Neel's wife took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the hearty gift Jr NTR sent her husband's way on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

Jr NTR's hearty birthday gift for Prashanth Neel

(Jr NTR and Pranathi with Prashanth Neel and wife Likhitha | Image: Twitter)

On the occasion of Prashanth Neel's birthday, Jr NTR ditched traditional gifting options in favour of a rather unique birthday present. Instead of going in for a material gift, Jr NTR sent his NTR 31 director Prashanth Neel a sumptuous serving of village-style chicken curry, in honour of his birthday. The picture of the hearty meal was also shared by Prashanth Neel's wife, Likhitha, to her Instagram stories, where she could be seen appreciating the gesture.

Likhitha thanks her 'annaya'

(A glimpse of Jr NTR's birthday gift for Prashanth Neel | Image: Instagram)



Referring to Jr NTR as her 'annaya', which means 'brother' in Telugu, Likhitha greatly appreciated the gesture. Sharing a close look at the delicious bowl of chicken curry, Likhitha wrote, "Deliciousssssss just yum". The hashtags on the photo also revealed that the chicken preparation was actually 'nati koli saaru' which refers to a traditional preparation of chicken from the state of Karnataka.

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's friendly equation

(Jr NTR, Pranathi, Prashanth Neel and Likhitha celebrate their anniversaries together | Image: Twitter)



Likhitha referring to Jr NTR as annaya, revealed how close a bond the actor has struck up with his NTR 31 director Prashanth Neel and his family. The two even shared their respective wedding anniversaries together early on in May. Pictures from the gathering had also circulated the internet for a while which showed Prashanth Neel and wife Likhitha along with Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Both the actor and director have evidently struck up a close bond as they continue to work together on NTR 31. Prashanth Neel is also simultaneously working on Prabhas-starrer Salaar while Jr NTR continues to shoot for Devara.