Jr NTR To Start Shooting For Prashanth Neel’s Movie In March 2024

South star Jr NTR will begin filming for his forthcoming film with “KGF” director Prashanth Neel in March next year, the makers announced Saturday.

The pan-India film, which marks the “RRR” star’s 31st feature project, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

“Stay tuned for further updates on NTR31 as the team prepares to embark on this extraordinary cinematic journey starting from March 2024,” the banner said in a statement issued on Jr NTR’s 40th birthday.

Key details, including plotline and cast, will be announced in near future. Jr NTR will next be seen in Telugu-language feature film “Devara”. The movie, to be directed by Kortala Siva, also features Hindi film actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.