Jwala Gutta Travels From Hyderabad To Chennai To Celebrate Vishnu Vishal's Birthday

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta travelled all the way from Hyderabad to Chennai in order to meet her boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on his 36th birthday. Vishnu took to his Twitter and shared an adorable picture with Jwala, the two have been dating for more than a year now. Jwala reportedly reached Chennai last week in order to spend time with Vishnu. Check out actor Vishnu Vishal's post on Twitter on account of his birthday below -

Vishnu Vishal celebrates birthday with Jwala Gutta

— VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) July 16, 2020

Vishnu took to his Twitter and shared a picture of him and Jwala seated on a couch together. The actor can be seen holding up a piece of cake in his hand, posing in all smiles as even Jawala can be seen smiling her heart out. Badminton player Jwala Gutta has also shared a post on account on Vishnu's birthday on Twitter. Check it out below -

Recently, actor Vishnu Vishal had featured in an Instagram live session interacting with his fans and followers where he was asked about Jawal Gutta. Vishnu had revealed that the two met during her sister's sangeet ceremony and instantly hit off as good friends. Later, the two confessed their love for one another and have been in a stable relationship since then. The two are also very vocal about their relationship, not refraining from discussing it at the public front. Jwala Gutta has also come forward and stated that she and Vishnu plan on getting married some time down the line.

Back in May 2020, Jwala Gutta had spoken to a news daily talking about her relationship with Vishnu Vishal. She was asked to address the rumours of her tying the knot with Vishnu, to this the badminton player replied saying that she has been dating Vishnu for some time now and they have decided to get hitched. But, no date for the wedding date has been fixed yet. The two were reportedly scheduled to marry in 2020 itself but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a change of plans. In conclusion, Jwala Gutta had stated that she missed Vishnu a lot during the time of lockdown.

