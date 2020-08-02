Did You Know Jyothika Began Her Acting Career With A Hindi Film Opposite Akshaye Khanna?

Jyothika made her debut in the Tamil film industry with 1999's Vaali and since then the actor has delivered several superhit films. Jyothika had quit movies at the peak of her career in 2006, however, she made a comeback with the film 36 Vayadhinile after nine years in 2015. The actor's performance in the film gained strong reviews and she was also honoured with Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South for the movie. Did you know Jyothika started her film journey sharing screen space with Akshaye Khanna in a Bollywood film? Read on for more details.

Jyothika and Akshaye Khanna collaborated in Doli Saja Ke Rakhna released in 1998. The film romantic drama flick is directed by Priyadarshan. Doli Saja Ke Rakhna was a Bollywood remake of Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu. The film was also remade in Tamil as Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and in Kannada as Preethigaagi. The soundtrack for the film was composed by A. R. Rahman.

The film's story follows a love story between Inderjit "Inder" Bansal and Pallavi Sinha, played by Akshaye Khanna and Jyothika, respectively. They fall in love with each other but due to family differences, they decide to run away. However, in the end, when they miss their families, they return and everyone accepts them with love. Doli Saja Ke Rakhna is not only Jyothika's debut Bollywood film but also her only film in the Hindi film industry.

Jyothika was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, a Tamil film. This is a courtroom drama film written and directed by J. J. Fredrick. Apart from Jyothika in the lead, the films' ensemble cast includes K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. The film premiered digitally on May 29, 2020 on Prime Video.

For her next, the actor has been roped in for two films. Firstly, the star will be seen in an action and thriller flick My Brother Vicky. The film also features Karthi and Sathyaraj. The Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor will also be seen in a drama film. Helmed by director Sy Gowthamraj, the film is titled Madam Geeta Rani.

