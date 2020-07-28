Sushant Singh's Co-star Swastika Slams Fans For Watching 'Byomkesh Bakshy' After His Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika Mukherjee called out thousands of fans and viewers who were watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy now. On July 27, she took to her Twitter handle to share a tweet expressing her upsetting feelings about the same. Swastika Mukherjee's tweet read, "Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important." Take a look at the actor's entire tweet below.

Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important.

Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?!

Regret is better and bigger than gratitude 😊 — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 27, 2020

Also Read | Jannat Zubair shares her guide to protect hair from heat styling

Swastika Mukherjee played Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi's mother in Dil Bechara. The actor seemed quite angry with the people who started watching Sushant Singh Rajput's films that didn’t work at the box office earlier. His films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sonchiriya and others were highly acclaimed by the critics but still, failed to perform well at the box office. In the tweet shared by Swastika Mukherjee, she questioned where they were when these films were released. She concluded her thought saying, "Regret is better and bigger than gratitude".

Fans' Reactions

Some of Swastika Mukherjee's followers agreed to her. One user wrote, "I watched Detective Byomkesh Bakshi in an empty theatre. There were literally 4 other people, and this was the first week".

"Rightly said Swastika. #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy was a masterpiece and #SushantSinghRajput was OUTSTANDING. So were you. Had watched the film when it had released and loved it. Being from Bengal the film has a special place in my heart. Wish it was appreciated then", another user added. Check out more tweets below.

Let people watch now ...Let us regret .... At least indian audience has realize what is called stardom .... Love you Susant babu .... I am not missing you ... Whenever it happens I watch your movies — Somenath Choudhury (@somubwn1973) July 27, 2020

WHERE IS HUMANITY GONE

I wonder

Evil is grown bigger and bigger than humanity nowadays 😊#Candle4SSR 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/BzHqCrYU61 — 💥 Photonic💥 (@FanOfstarSSR) July 28, 2020

Really well put. They would have watched it if SIRI/ALEXA/NETFLIX trend/ FB groups asked them to. Digital reliance is the fad in the recent years, whereby, people have just choosn to adopt artificial intelligence to go by instead of using their own (if any still left) — Siddhartha (@sidbanerjee20) July 28, 2020

Also Read | Dhanush records first single 'Rakita Rakita' for his upcoming film 'Jagame Thandhiram'

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Swastika Mukherjee opened up about her feelings on working with Sushant Singh Rajput. She considers herself lucky to be the only female actor to have worked with the late actor twice. She also recollected that she used to feel nervous stepping into the actor's vanity van.

She shared that Sushant's van used to be filled with books about various subjects including maths, astronomy, etc. Swastika Mukherjee and Sushant Singh Rajput have worked together in two films, Dil Bechara and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy released on April 3, 2015, to positive reviews from critics, however, the film's worldwide collection stood at ₹43.95 crores.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Chal Bae’ photo has Sonakshi ROFL-ing & Kemmu saying ‘Ya chammaat’

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti, Tejasswi Prakash & other celebs who declined 'Bigg Boss 14'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.