Sushant Singh's Co-star Swastika Slams Fans For Watching 'Byomkesh Bakshy' After His Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika took to Twitter and shared her angry thoughts on people who are watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 'now'.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika Mukherjee called out thousands of fans and viewers who were watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy now. On July 27, she took to her Twitter handle to share a tweet expressing her upsetting feelings about the same. Swastika Mukherjee's tweet read, "Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important." Take a look at the actor's entire tweet below. 

Swastika Mukherjee played Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi's mother in Dil Bechara. The actor seemed quite angry with the people who started watching Sushant Singh Rajput's films that didn’t work at the box office earlier. His films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sonchiriya and others were highly acclaimed by the critics but still, failed to perform well at the box office. In the tweet shared by Swastika Mukherjee, she questioned where they were when these films were released. She concluded her thought saying, "Regret is better and bigger than gratitude". 

Fans' Reactions

Some of Swastika Mukherjee's followers agreed to her. One user wrote, "I watched Detective Byomkesh Bakshi in an empty theatre. There were literally 4 other people, and this was the first week".

"Rightly said Swastika. #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy was a masterpiece and #SushantSinghRajput was OUTSTANDING. So were you. Had watched the film when it had released and loved it. Being from Bengal the film has a special place in my heart. Wish it was appreciated then", another user added. Check out more tweets below. 

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Swastika Mukherjee opened up about her feelings on working with Sushant Singh Rajput. She considers herself lucky to be the only female actor to have worked with the late actor twice. She also recollected that she used to feel nervous stepping into the actor's vanity van.

She shared that Sushant's van used to be filled with books about various subjects including maths, astronomy, etc. Swastika Mukherjee and Sushant Singh Rajput have worked together in two films, Dil Bechara and Detective Byomkesh BakshyDetective Byomkesh Bakshy released on April 3, 2015, to positive reviews from critics, however, the film's worldwide collection stood at ₹43.95 crores.

