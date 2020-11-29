Jyothika's Awards And Accolades That The 'Chnadramukhi' Actor Has Won In Her Career So Far

Jyothika is a very well-known actor, who is predominantly known for her works in the South Indian movie industry. Jyothika's movies like Vaali, Kushi, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, Mozhi, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry. Throughout a long career spanning over two decades, the actor has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades. Read further ahead to know all about Jyothika's awards and more.
Jyothika's awards
- Filmfare Awards South 1999 as Best Debut Actor Tamil for the movie Vaali
- Dinakaran Film Award 1999 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Debut Actor for the movie Vaali
- Filmfare Awards South 2000 as Best Actor Tamil for the movie Kushi
- Udaya Fil Awards 2002 as Udaya Film Award for Best Female Actor
- Dinakaran Film Award 2003 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Dhool
- Dinakaran Film Award 2003 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Kaakha Kaakha
- Dinakaran Film Award 2004 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Perazhagan
- Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2004 as Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Perazhagan
- International Tamil Film Awards 2004 as Best Actor for the movie Kaaka Kaaka
- Dinakaran Film Award 2005 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Chandramukhi
- Film Fans Association Awards 2005 as Best Actor for the movie Chandramukhi
- Kalaimamani Award 2005 as Kalaimamani for Contribution of Tamil Cinema
- Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2005 as Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Chandramukhi
- Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2007 as Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Mozhi
- Filmfare Awards South 2015 as Best Actor Tamil for the movie 36 Vayathinile
- Behindwoods Gold Medals 2016 as People’s Choice Actor Female for the movie 36 Vayathinile
- Behindwoods Gold Medals 2016 as Best Debut Producer for the movie 36 Vayathinile
- Just For Women Awards 2017 as Most Successful Actor in South Film Industry for the Most Successful Actor in South Film Industry
- Ananda Vikatan Awards 2018 as Ananda Vikatan Aval Award for Style Icon of Kollywood
- Ananda Vikatan Awards 2018 as Ananda Vikatan Aval Award for Style Icon of Kollywood
- Zee Tamil TV Awards 2018 as Actor of the Decade Award
- Just for Women Awards 2019 as Just For Women Award for Best Actor in a Women Centric Film for the movie Raatchasi
- Behindwoods Gold Medals 2019 as Best Actor in a Lead Role Female for the movie Raatchasi
- Edison Awards Tamil 2019 as Best Actor for the movie Raatchasi
- Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020 as Best Actor in a Lead Role for the movie Raatchasi
