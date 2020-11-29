Jyothika's Awards And Accolades That The 'Chnadramukhi' Actor Has Won In Her Career So Far

Jyothika is a very well-known actor, who is predominantly known for her works in the South Indian movie industry. Jyothika's movies like Vaali, Kushi, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, Mozhi, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry. Throughout a long career spanning over two decades, the actor has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades. Read further ahead to know all about Jyothika's awards and more.

Jyothika's awards

Filmfare Awards South 1999 as Best Debut Actor Tamil for the movie Vaali

Dinakaran Film Award 1999 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Debut Actor for the movie Vaali

Filmfare Awards South 2000 as Best Actor Tamil for the movie Kushi

Udaya Fil Awards 2002 as Udaya Film Award for Best Female Actor

Dinakaran Film Award 2003 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Dhool

Dinakaran Film Award 2003 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Kaakha Kaakha

Dinakaran Film Award 2004 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Perazhagan

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2004 as Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Perazhagan

International Tamil Film Awards 2004 as Best Actor for the movie Kaaka Kaaka

Dinakaran Film Award 2005 as Dinakaran Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Chandramukhi

Film Fans Association Awards 2005 as Best Actor for the movie Chandramukhi

Kalaimamani Award 2005 as Kalaimamani for Contribution of Tamil Cinema

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2005 as Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Chandramukhi

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2007 as Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie Mozhi

Filmfare Awards South 2015 as Best Actor Tamil for the movie 36 Vayathinile

Behindwoods Gold Medals 2016 as People’s Choice Actor Female for the movie 36 Vayathinile

Behindwoods Gold Medals 2016 as Best Debut Producer for the movie 36 Vayathinile

Just For Women Awards 2017 as Most Successful Actor in South Film Industry for the Most Successful Actor in South Film Industry

Ananda Vikatan Awards 2018 as Ananda Vikatan Aval Award for Style Icon of Kollywood

Zee Tamil TV Awards 2018 as Actor of the Decade Award

Just for Women Awards 2019 as Just For Women Award for Best Actor in a Women Centric Film for the movie Raatchasi

Behindwoods Gold Medals 2019 as Best Actor in a Lead Role Female for the movie Raatchasi

Edison Awards Tamil 2019 as Best Actor for the movie Raatchasi

Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020 as Best Actor in a Lead Role for the movie Raatchasi

