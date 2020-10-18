Jyothika’s Telugu Movies That The Actor's Fans Would Love To Watch

Jyothika is a very well-known Indian actor, who is predominantly known for her works in the South Indian movie industry. The actor has won many awards including three Filmfare Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Dinakaran Awards, and International Tamil Film Awards. Here are some of Jyothika’s popular Telugu movies that fans would love to watch.

Jyothika’s Telugu movies fans can binge-watch

Tagore (2003)

Tagore is a Telugu language action movie, directed by VV Vinayak. The movie cast Jyothika, Shriya Saran, and Chiranjeevi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a common man who decides to abolish corruption altogether in society at various levels. It is a remake of the 2002 Tamil language movie, Ramanaa, that has been directed by AR Murugadoss with Vijayakanth as the lead character. The movie was screened at the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Mass (2004)

Mass is a Telugu language action movie, written and directed by debutant Raghava Lawrence. The movie cast Jyothika and Nagarjuna Akkineni as the lead characters. The movie was produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna on his home production under the banner of Annapurna Studios. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Mass, who is an orphan. The movie was later dubbed into Tamil under the title Veeran and in Hindi as Meri Jung: One Man Army in 2005.

Shock (2006)

Shock is a Telugu language action movie, directed by Harish Shankar. The movie cast Jyothika and Ravi Teja as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Nagesh and Divakar who kill a man mistaking him to be someone else and then frame him by planting proof. The movie is produced by Ram Gopal Varma and is a remake of the Kannada language movie Prince (2011) starring Darshan.

Vikramarkudu (2006)

Vikramarkudu is a Telugu language action drama, written and directed by S S Rajamouli. The movie cast Jyothika, Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty, and Vineet Kumar as the lead characters. The movie gained huge critical acclaim and was even screened at the International Film Festival of India in the mainstream section. It was remade in Kannada as Veera Madakari (2009), in Tamil as Siruthai (2011), in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore (2012), in Indian Bengali as Bikram Singha: The Lion Is Back (2012) and twice in Bangladeshi Bengali as Ulta Palta 69 (2007) and Action Jasmine (2015).

