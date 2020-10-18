Jyothika's Birthday: Did You Know That Actors Jyothika And Nagma Are Half-sisters?

Jyothika, born on October 18, is a very well-known Indian actor, who is predominantly known for her works in the South Indian movie industry. The actor has won many awards including three Filmfare Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Dinakaran Awards, and International Tamil Film Awards. Today, as the actor turns a year older, fans will be surprised to know that the South Indian movie industry’s popular actor Nagma is Jyothika’s half-sister. Read to know about the two south actors' family.

Jyothika is Nagma’s half-sister

Chandramukhi star Jyothika was born to a Punjabi father and a Maharashtrian mother. The actor’s father is Chander Sadanah, who is a movie producer and her mother is Seema Sadanah. But, Seema was first married to a textile industrialist Aravind Morarji, with whom she had Nagma (birth name Nanditha). Soon after Nagma was born, the couple got divorced from each other, and Seema got married to Jyothika’s father Chander Sadanah. The two have another daughter, Roshini, who is Jyothika’s real sister.

Nagma has always known about who her real father is and the former actor has often mentioned in many interviews and media interactions that she had a very close-knit bond with her real father, Aravind Morarji. The industrialist died in 2006, leaving his daughter Nagma with many memories. Even though Nagma is Jyothika and Roshini’s half-sister, the three are often captured together at family functions and are known to be very supportive of each other and are said to be very close.

On the work front

Jyothika was last seen in the intense courtroom drama, Pon Magal Vandhal. The movie was the first one to get a direct release on an OTT platform. After Jyothika’s Pon Magal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin was also released directly on the OTT platform. According to reports from Pinkvilla, Jyothika has revealed that as for her next project, she would love to work in the Tamil language remake of the 2020 women-centric drama, Thappad. The movie cast Taapsee Pannu as the lead character, giving a critically acclaimed performance.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from AstroUlagam, and many other websites/ media reports and fanpages.

