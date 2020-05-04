Jyotika To Star In P. Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2' Alongside Raghava Lawrence?

Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal has reportedly signed her next with veteran director P. Vasu. The forthcoming movie, titled Chandramukhi 2 is reported to be a sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyotika starrer of the same name. Joining Jyotika in the horror-comedy will be Raghava Lawrence of Kanchana fame.

Some reports claim Raghava Lawrence will play the role of a King Vettaiyan (from song Ra Ra), while Jyotika will reprise her role as evil-spirit Chandramukhi. The upcomer, to be directed by P. Vasu, will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and will see Jyotika in a double role. The makers of Chandramukhi 2 are expected to make an official announcement regarding the film soon.

Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Prabhu, and Nayanthara, narrates the tale of a couple who after returning to their ancestral property face the wrath of a spirit. The P. Vasu directorial was an official remake on Mohanlal-Shobana-Suresh Gopi starrer Manichitrathazham (1993). While the original movie is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time, so is the Tamil movie Chandramukhi. According to reports, Chandramukhi ran for 890 days in theatres of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyotika will be next seen in J.J. Fedrick's Ponmagal Vandhal. The upcomer has been in the news lately after the makers decided to release the movie directly on the OTT platform. Following which, the theatre chain owners have reportedly threatened to ban Suriya and Jyotika's movies in all theatres across Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for his Bollywood directorial debut. He is directing Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The movie is reported to be the official remake of the 2011 horror-comedy Kanchana.

