'Chandramukhi 2' Confirmed With ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ Director Raghava Lawrence In Lead Role

Regional Indian Cinema

'Chandramukhi 2' has been officially announced by filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence who will be featuring in the lead role with P. Vasu on the director's chair.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
'chandramukhi 2'

The 2005 film Chandramukhi was a sensational hit when it released. The film was remade in Hindi and Kannada which were also successful within their respective sections of the audience. Now, it is confirmed that a sequel to the 2005 film titled Chandramukhi 2 is in the works. This time around, filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence has been roped in to play the lead role in the film. The actor took to his Facebook account recently and shared a heartfelt note expressing his excitement to be working in Chandramukhi 2

Also read: Laxmmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence pledges to donate Rs 3 Crore to Coronavirus relief fund

Raghava Lawrence in Chandramukhi 2

Raghava Lawrence

Also read: Akshay Kumar pledges 1.5cr for transgender homes; Raghava Lawrence makes divine comparison

The actor shared that he is happy to announce the film Chandramukhi 2 as it has been greenlit only after the permission and blessing of Thalaivar Rajnikanth. The sequel film will be helmed yet again by the P. Vasu who has an extensive body of work in the South Indian film industry. Along with the announcement of his next film, Raghava Lawrence also shared that he will be pledging support to various organizations working towards the coronavirus outbreak relief and providing support to people in need. 

Also read: Kajol's lockdown plans are re-reading her books, goes basic with 'Ramchandra' series

Raghava Lawrence has a number of project lined-up. The former dance choreographer tuned actor-filmmaker is also making his Bollywood directorial debut with the film Laxmmi Bomb. The film will star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film will be an official remake of Raghava's original Tamil film series titled Muni.

Also read: Prabhu Deva to romance five heroines in 'Bagheera'? Adhik Ravichandran reveals details

Also read: Rajinikanth to be a part of sequel of Chandramukhi? A.R Murugadoss speaks up

 

 

