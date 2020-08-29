'K.G.F: Chapter 2' Will Star Prakash Raj In A New Role, Confirms Director Prashanth Neel

In an interview with Cinema Express, filmmaker Prashanth Neel confirmed that actor Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag in the much-anticipated sequel of the widely-acclaimed Kannada film, K.G.F. Refuting the speculations, Prashanth Neel revealed that Prakash Raj will not take over any actor’s character, but will be a new entry in the sequel movie. Rumours of Prakash Raj replacing Anant Nag took over social media handles when he first visited the sets of the film. Take a look:

Also Read | 'KGF: Chapter 2' Shooting Begins, Prakash Raj Joins The Cast; See Pics Here

Prashanth speaks about Sanjay's character

In his interview, Prashanth Neel also spoke about Sanjay Dutt’s character and revealed that the actor was his first choice for the role of Adheera. Speaking about Adheera’s character traits, Prashanth Neel revealed that Sanjay Dutt will be shown as a power-hungry man in the film, who wishes to become the ruler of Kolar gold mines and could go to any extent to get his dreams fulfilled. However, Prashanth Neel added that Sanjay’s character in the movie is loyal to his brother, Suryavardhan, due to which he finally ends up leaving his dream of ruling the gold mine. Prashanth Neel also revealed that K.G.F: Chapter 2 will be much bigger than the first film.

Also Read | Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting To Resume Soon, Director Prashanth Shares Preparation Pics

The shoot begins

Recently, the makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 restarted the shooting for the film post a 3-month hiatus. Confirming the same on his Twitter handle, Vijay Kiragandur thanked Central Government & State Government for permitting the film’s shoot. More so, he also confirmed that the production house is following all the necessary guidelines issued by the Government.

Welcome to Team #KGFChapter2, @prakashraaj!



We are glad to inform that we are proceeding with the shoot of KGF 2 for remaining sequences. I thank our Central Govt & State Govt for permitting the film-shoot. @hombalefilms is following all the guidelines of SOP with due diligence. https://t.co/LNfNMwZ89K pic.twitter.com/BSmLCaoEG3 — Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) August 26, 2020

Also Read | 'KGF: Chapter 2' Shooting Begins, Prakash Raj Joins The Cast; See Pics Here

Prakash Raj's last project

Prakash Raj recently made his debut on Discovery Plus by giving voiceover for the documentary, Wild Karnataka. The documentary captures the flora and fauna of the forests of Karnataka and reportedly premiered on June 5 at 8 p.m for the World Environment Day. The actor also took to his Twitter handle to share his experience working on the project. Take a look:'

A meaningful journey..to have been a voice of nature #WildKarnataka, painstakingly made, showcases India’s wildlife in way that has never been done before. Proud to have narrated in Tamil & Telugu languages @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn @wildkarnataka @kalyanvarma @amoghavarsha pic.twitter.com/LSTNthkHRc — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 26, 2020

(Image credits: Prakash Raj Twitter handle)

Also Read | Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting To Resume Soon, Director Prashanth Shares Preparation Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.