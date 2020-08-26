'KGF: Chapter 2' Shooting Begins, Prakash Raj Joins The Cast; See Pics Here

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. The team working on the film recently announced that the KGF: Chapter 2 shooting will resume on August 26. When the lockdown was imposed in March, filming of all the films across India was halted because of the lockdown.

Now with the governments’ nod, the shootings have started again with all the precautions on the sets. Actor Prakash Raj took to his official Instagram account and shared that he has joined KGF: Chapter 2 shooting. Here is a look at Prakash Raj’s Instagram post.

Prakash Raj shares pictures from KGF: Chapter 2 shooting

Prakash Raj took to his Instagram account today and shared that he has started KGF: Chapter 2 shooting. In the pictures shared by the actor, he is seen receiving instructions from director Prashanth Neel. From the looks of the pictures from KGF: Chapter 2 shooting, he seems to be shooting with Malavika Avinash. She is playing the role of a television journalist in KGF: Chapter 2. Prakash Raj is dressed in a grey suit as he announced that he will be a part of the KGF: Chapter 2 shooting. Prakash Raj captioned the pictures as, “Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK..”. Here is a look at Prakash Raj’s Instagram post.

Prakash Raj's Instagram

Also Read | Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting To Resume Soon, Director Prashanth Shares Preparation Pics

Also Read | KGF Star Yash Slays The Quarantine Look With His Long Beard And Stylish Hair, See Picture

KGF: Chapter 2 shooting

Prakash Raj was not part of the first movie KGF: Chapter 1 which released in 2018. KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow up of the superhit movie. Prakash Raj’s role in KGF: Chapter 2 has been kept under the wraps as there is not much info about his role in KGF: Chapter 2 shooting.

KGF: Chapter 2 shooting came to a halt in March as the lockdown was imposed. According to a report by The Indian Express, there are around 24 days of KGF: Chapter 2 shooting remaining. KGF: Chapter 2 shooting is currently going on at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

Also Read | 'KGF: Chapter 2' To Resume Shooting From This Date, Confirms EP Karthik Gowda

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Contributed Immensely To His Character's Details, Reveals 'KGF 2' Director

The makers have decided to wrap up the remaining KGF: Chapter 2 shooting in the next 15 days. The climax of the movie KGF: Chapter 2 will be shot as per the availability of Sanjay Dutt. He is playing the antagonist Adheera in the movie. The makers had recently released the character look of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera. Due to his health concerns, Sanjay Dutt is currently not available for the KGF: Chapter 2 shooting.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.