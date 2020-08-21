Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Shooting To Resume Soon, Director Prashanth Shares Preparation Pics

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 which is currently in the production stage. The director and writer of the film, Prashanth Neel, recently took to Instagram to reveal that the shooting of the film will resume soon. He put up pictures from the shoot location and these were quick to go viral amongst the KGF fans. According to various recent and previous reports, a majority of the shoot is completed and the rest will be sealed off soon.

Writer and director Prashanth Neel recently took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot location of KGF: Chapter 2. In the pictures posted, he could be seen gearing up to resume shoot and complete the work on the film which had been put on halt due to the pandemic. In the first picture posted, he can be seen walking around with his team as they plan to get back to work soon. Along with the picture, the director has added a small note putting forth his delight as he plans on getting back to work soon. He has written that they are gearing up for the finishing line, indicating that the shooting of the film might be done soon. Have a look at the story put up by him here.

In the second picture posted, Prashanth Neel can be seen posing with Bhavan, who is also working on the film. In the selfie, Prashanth Neel is wearing a blue jacket with a light green T-shirt and a red cap. He has also added a hashtag which indicates that they will be back on sets as soon as possible. Have a look at the story shared on Prashanth Neel’s Instagram here.

KGF: Chapter 2 is an upcoming action drama film which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. The makers recently released the character poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera which was loved by fans across the country. KGF: Chapter 2 will feature actor Yash in the lead role while Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon will play a pivotal part.

