Kajal Aggarwal's Role In 'Maattrraan' Was Offered To Anushka Sharma First | Read Trivia

Maattrraan is a 2012 Tamil-language action-thriller movie helmed by K.V. Anand and bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghorma. The movie stars Suriya and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles while Tara and Sachin Kedekar can be seen essaying supporting roles in the movie. The plot of Maattrraan is based on the lives of conjoined twins Vimalan and AKhilan.

They involve themselves in a series of deaths revolving around their father’s company. The truth they discover leads them to a massive conspiracy. Here is a compilation of interesting trivia about this Kajal Aggarwal starrer movie.

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Maattrraan Trivia

There are 5000 shots in Maattrraan, wherein the lead actor Suriya is seen essaying the role of a co-joined twin.

In Maattrraan, the body part of the co-joined twins was made up of chemicals and silicon which was imported from the USA. The artificial conjoined body part was reportedly broken 3 times during the shooting of and about 2 million INR spent on this alone.

Maattrraan features 10-minute fight scenes which were filmed at MGM, Chennai. As per reports, it took nearly 25 days to complete the scene.

Many actors were in negotiations for the movie including Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, in the end, Kajal Aggarwal grabbed the lead role in the movie.

Prakash Raj was the initial choice to essay the negative role in the movie Maattrraan, but later Sachin Khedekar who played Amala Paul’s father in Deiva Thirumagal replaced him.

The Telugu distribution rights of the movie were reportedly sold to Bellamkonda Suresh’s Multi-Dimensional Films for Rs.17 crores.

Maattrraan was the first Indian movie to adopt performance capture technology for some of the action scenes.

A daily press spotted a picture in while the co-joined twins’ dress joined in a way that it was impossible to wear by the co-joined twins. However, later director K.V Anand clear the rumours saying that there is a scene in Maattrraan which features the making of this dress.

As per Maattrraan’s script, the crew needed identical twin kids. In order to get the kids in a good mood, the entire shooting was paused for 2 days only to shoot a 6 seconds scene in the movie.

Mattrraan became Suriya’s first movie in which he dubbed himself for the Telugu version of the movie.

As per reports, a few doctors were consulted during the shoot in order to learn the co-joined twins' psychology and their nature.

