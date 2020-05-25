Last Updated:

Locust Attack In India Leaves Netizens Wondering If This Is The 'last Year For Humankind’

Swarms of locust, which had entered Rajasthan in April, have wreaked havoc in several states, netizens wonder if this is the 'last year for humankind'.

Locust

While India is battling with the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the nation’s heartland - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are facing a massive locust attack. The swarms of locust, which had reportedly entered Rajasthan in April, have wreaked havoc in several states. As the ‘flying terrorists’ have now covered 50,000 hectares of land, residents of Jaipur woke up to the terrifying sight of thousands of locusts resting on their terraces. 

Netizens say 2020 is like ‘part of Jumanji’ 

Many internet users even shared the video of the locust swarming around their houses. While some users wondered if ‘2020 is the last year of mankind’, others expressed their concerns for farmers and their crops. Here are some of the trending reactions, 

The annual summer attack affects the country's agriculture activity - specifically Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhatisgarh etc. The locust which bred and matured in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province reached Rajasthan on May 22.  The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have deployed drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

