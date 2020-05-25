Locust Attack In India Leaves Netizens Wondering If This Is The 'last Year For Humankind’

While India is battling with the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the nation’s heartland - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are facing a massive locust attack. The swarms of locust, which had reportedly entered Rajasthan in April, have wreaked havoc in several states. As the ‘flying terrorists’ have now covered 50,000 hectares of land, residents of Jaipur woke up to the terrifying sight of thousands of locusts resting on their terraces.

Netizens say 2020 is like ‘part of Jumanji’

Many internet users even shared the video of the locust swarming around their houses. While some users wondered if ‘2020 is the last year of mankind’, others expressed their concerns for farmers and their crops. Here are some of the trending reactions,

Locust swarms ...#Jaipur



Is it time for Kaalki Avtar now? Or should we start building our own gigantic boats. #locust #swarms pic.twitter.com/bbMVUAndzf — Manik (@Manik0226) May 25, 2020

I don't know how this works..but one locust/grasshopper/cockroach in a corner of the room is more terrifying than a whole swarm outside. https://t.co/NM61Bz10uw — Abhinav Srivastava (@Spot_Abhinav) May 25, 2020

Locust attack in Jaipur...

That's it, 2020 is the last year for humankind...!!! pic.twitter.com/JsQxRANsA6 — Ridhi (@Not_A_Sister) May 25, 2020

Now Locust Attack in India. What is wrong with you 2020?? pic.twitter.com/nrl8dMiEbq — Mohammed Asif (@GoldenBhakt) May 25, 2020

The locust menace wave (flying terrorists) Jaipur C scheme pic.twitter.com/6lydniK8hw — Aklesh jain (@advocateaklesh) May 25, 2020

Locust bees attack at jaipur.

2020 is still unfolding!! #locustbees pic.twitter.com/YKbh5GqmEK — Vishwas Gupta (@Vishwas49460019) May 25, 2020

This looks SCARY!



Locust invasion! pic.twitter.com/Zp9jiTak0w — Ninjaaaa with 4 As (@SecretNinjaaaa) May 25, 2020

So far, 2020 is like some part of Hollywood movie Jumanji.



Forest Fire ✔️

Earthquake ✔️

Proximity Asteriods ✔️

Virus Pandemic ✔️

Economic Crisis ✔️

Super Cyclones ✔️



Next challenge - Locust attack | टिड्डी दल का हमला#Jaipur #जयपुर pic.twitter.com/QA25GBMICz — 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@ArkJaiswal) May 25, 2020

The annual summer attack affects the country's agriculture activity - specifically Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhatisgarh etc. The locust which bred and matured in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province reached Rajasthan on May 22. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have deployed drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

