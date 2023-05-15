Jyotika Joins The Cast Of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's Supernatural Thriller

South star Jyotika is all set to star in a supernatural thriller movie. The movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and R Madhavan was the latest person to join the cast. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. The actress made her debut in the year 1998 with the Bollywood movie, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, directed by Priyadarshan.

The untitled movie already features Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, and with Jyothika joining the cast, the audience expectations will be high. The movie is currently untitled and is scheduled to go on floors in June.

The untitled movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and will be shot in Mumbai, Mussorie and London. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. More details about the movie are awaited.

According to reports, the Vikas Bhal directorial is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati movie Vansh. The movie is a supernatural thriller. The original movie stars Hiten Kumar, Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal, Aaryan Sanghvi.

Jyotika to star in SRI starring Rajkumar Rao

Not just Ajay Devgn, Jyotika also teamed up with Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao recently. The actress will star in the movie SRI with him. After the wrap of the movie, the actress took to her social media to pen down a long note for the cast and crew.

About Jyotika

Jyotika is a popular actress who works primarily in Tamil movies. She made her debut in 1998 and since then she has been a part of several popular movies like Vaali, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Gulabi Talkies, Kushi, Kaakha Kaakha, Perzazhagan and many others. Most recently, the actress was seen in the Tamil movie Udanpirappe.

Jyotika family

Jyotika dated actor Suriya for a long time. The couple tied the knot in 2006. They have two children together.