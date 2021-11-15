'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal': Makers Unveil Vijay Sethupathi Aka Rambo's First Look

The much-awaited Tamil multi starrer film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is set to hit the theatres later this year. The film created a buzz among the audience ever since its star cast was announced in 2020. The film will bring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the same frame. While fans are waiting for the film's release, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates. Moreover, the film's promotions have already begun as Vijay Sethupathi's character's first look has been unveiled.

Production house Rowdy Pictures Pvt. Ltd. recently released Vijay Sethupathi's first look from the upcoming flick. The actor is set to play Ranjankundi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran, aka RAMBO, in the movie. The actor's poster saw RAMBO's three faces in a blue and red light setting. It hinted that the actor will play a fierce role in the upcoming romance drama. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara's posters are expected to be revealed soon as the production house promised poster(s).

The first look of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal created a buzz among Vijay Sethupathi's fans. The social media platform Twitter saw a surge in tweets with the hashtag Vijay Sethupathi. After a string of losses with his last few films, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is now anticipated to reach the viewers' expectations.

More about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of the much anticipated bilingual films of 2021. The movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu. There have been reports in the past about the film's direct OTT release, but, the new poster has made it clear the movie will debut in theatres in December. The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan, while Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio is bankrolling it in association with the Rowdy Pictures banner. The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music. Much like all other films, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also faced several filming issues and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film began shooting in early 2020 but had to pause it soon.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi recently starred in Annabelle Sethupathi alongside Taapsee Pannu. The actor has several projects in his kitty, including Vikram, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir and more. The actor will also appear in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Image: Twitter/@rowdy_pictures