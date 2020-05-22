Samantha Akkineni Starrer 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' To Resume Shoot In August?

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is an upcoming Tamil movie, featuring Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The shoot of the movie was stalled in March 2020, due to the pandemic. However, according to reports, the shoot is likely to commence in August. Read ahead to know more-

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to resume shooting in August

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a much-awaited Tamil rom-com that has created quite a buzz among audiences. It is the first time Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara will be seen together on-screen and is one of the main reasons why the movie has been in the limelight. The shoot of the movie went on a stand-still because of the pandemic. However, the Tamil and Telugu movie industries have resumed work with the post-production of pending projects. They are also expected to resume the shoot of the movies soon. Reportedly, the makers of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal have decided to resume its schedule from August.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is penned and directed by Vignesh Shivan. In the movie, Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing an interesting character, but nonetheless an important one. The movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is being helmed by Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures in association with Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. The music for the movie will be given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have worked together previously in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The movie released in 2015 and it was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni has worked with Vijay Sethupathi previously in Super Deluxe. Samantha Akkineni will also be making her digital debut soon, with Amazon Prime’s Family Man 2.

