'Kaaval' Teaser To Release On Suresh Gopi's Birthday As A Surprise To His Fans?

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's forthcoming movie Kaaval's teaser will reportedly be released on the actor's 62nd birthday that is on June 26. Although there's no official announcement from the makers of the upcoming film, a media report published on Thursday claims that Kaaval teaser will release on Suresh Gopi's birthday as a treat to his fans. Kaaval directed by Nithin Renji Panicker is currently in post-production and is slated to hit the marquee soon after the lockdown ends.

According to reports, a few days shooting of Kaaval is impending, which the makers plan to resume in the coming weeks. The Suresh Gopi starrer is reported to trace the journey of two characters played by Gopi and Renji Panicker. Kaaval also features Zaya David, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev in pivotal roles.

Recently, there was a buzz surrounding Kaaval's release. Many media reports claimed that the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer are planning to release the film digitally. However, the makers of Kaaval refuted the rumours and reportedly revealed that the movie is a mass-entertainer and must be enjoyed in theatres with family and friends. Hence, the makers are eyeing a theatrical release for the film.

Kaaval marks Nithin Renji Panicker's second movie after Mammootty starrer Kasaba (2016). Nithin S Praveen is the cinematographer for Kaaval. Meanwhile, Ranjin Raj composes music for the upcoming flick. Kaaval is bankrolled by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainments.

Suresh Gopi was last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund. The movie, starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, depicts the trials and tribulations of a mother-daughter duo. The film, which was released pre-lockdown, was declared a hit and reportedly earned about 17 crores at the domestic circuit and a total of 31 crores at the box office. Interestingly, the movie marked the return of Suresh Gopi and Shobana on the silver screen after a hiatus.

On the work front, Suresh Gopi is reported to start work on Lelam 2 soon after the lockdown ends. The movie is the sequel to his 1997 film of the same name. While the original had Suresh Gopi and Nandini in the lead, the sequel reportedly will star Suresh Gopi and his son Gokul Suresh. Although nothing has been revealed about the sequel, the news has caused a stir among the fans of Suresh Gopi.

