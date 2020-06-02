Malayalam Television Serials Shooting Commenced, Shows Back On Small Screen

Malayalam television serials like Kasthooriman, Vanambadi, and Seetha Kalyanam, among others, started telecasting new episodes from Monday. The Malayalam television serial's shooting that recently started, was reportedly halted on March 10, 2020, after which the lockdown was announced. However, since the Kerala government has allowed the makers to shoot the serials indoors, the shooting was resumed and many Malayalam television serials new episodes started airing from June 1.

Though the shooting of many Malayalam television serials has resumed, the government has set forth a set of rules and guidelines that every television set has to follow. These include physical distancing, shooting indoors, shooting with a small crew, among others.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) in a media report revealed that they too have devised instructions that are to be followed on Malayalam television serials sets.

According to ATMA, all television shootings must take place maintaining social distancing and safety precautions. The set of instructions also prohibits bystanders and spectators on the set. ATMA has also advised the cast and crew to wear a mask throughout the shoot. They also recommend that if anyone on the set shows any symptoms of an illness, they will be sent home.

Recently, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and South Indian Small Screen Producers Association requested the official authorities to grant them a permit to start South serial shooting. After several discussions and deliberations, the authorities finally gave their go-ahead on May 21. However, they have reportedly laid down a few restrictions which everyone must adhere to. Reportedly, Tamil serials will start its telecast soon.

Since March 2020, the entertainment industry has been in a lull, with many movie releases and shoots getting postponed and cancelled. The first movie to get pushed due to the lockdown was Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadintle Simham, followed by many others. Though, the Kerala government has given its green-light to start work on the post-production of movies. The futures of the movie industry still seems uncertain.

