Thalapathy Vijay’s Next To Star Malayalam Actor Madonna Sebastian In Pivotal Role?

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been grabbing a lot of headlines for his upcoming film, Thalapathy 65. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates about the same. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay will be making announcements about the same on his birthday on June 22. IIf recent reports are to be believed then Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Thalapathy Vijay opposite this actor in next?

Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian has reportedly been roped in for Thalapathy 65. She was last seen on the big screen in Vaanam Kottatum. Madonna Sebastian will reportedly be seen donning an important role in the film. However, the makers of Thalapathy 65 are still on the lookout of the female lead. There are several rumours that Kajal Aggarwal has been in talks with the makers for the same.

For those unversed, Madonna Sebastian is a prominent face in the South Indian film industry. She debuted in the industry with the hit Malayalam film, Premam in 2015 and received a lot of appreciation for the same. Since then Madonna Sebastian has been a part of several hit films like Virus, Brother’s Day, King Liar, etc.

Thalapathy 65 is currently in its pre-production phase. Several reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay will be making an important announcement about his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 on his birthday this month. Fans are also expecting that he will share some information about his film, Master that was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the director for Thalapathy 65 has not yet been finalised. Several reports suggest that the film will be helmed by either Sudha Kongara or AR Murugadoss. There are several rumours that AR Murugadoss has been finalised for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. If this is true then it will also be the fourth time that the duo has got together. Their previous films are Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

On the other hand, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. The film was previously scheduled to release in April 2020 but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will have Thalapathy Vijay play the role of a professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of the antagonist in Master.

