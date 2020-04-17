Kajal Aggarwal's Brahmotsavam Has Many Memorable Moments; See List

Brahmotsavam is a 2014 film that stars Mahesh Babu and Kajjal Aggarwal in lead roles. When a man arranges his daughter's marriage with his brother's son, he understands that his would-be son-in-law is in love with someone else. This lead to tension in his family. The star is also quarantined like all of us and has posted about being home. Check it out below.

The movie is popular for its star cast, acting performance and music. There are also various iconic scenes from the movie. Let's take a look into it in details below.

When the father learns that Ajay is in love with someone else

Image source: a still from the film

This is a shocking scene from the movie where the father of the daughter learns that Ajay is in love with someone else. This breaks him apart as he fixed his marriage with his daughter. The movie also revolves around a surprising element which fans have loved.

When a terminally ill girl says that she doesn't have time left

This is a sad scene from the movie where Pranitha's father meets a little girl who is terminally ill. While talking to her, he finds out that the girl doesn't have long to live. He then consoles her and diverts her from the fact that she's going to die soon. This scene is among the most emotional parts of the film

Ajay fights with the entire village for just one person

Not physically though. Ajay takes a stand for Pranitha's mother when he learns some secrets from the past. He single-handedly fights the entire village and tells them how the reputation of an entire village can be based on a single person's integrity.

