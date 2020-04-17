Mahesh Babu Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Game Night' With Son Gautam Amid Lockdown

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has been in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While being homebound, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has been spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some of the sweetest moments they share with their kids. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared a video of the game night that he had with his son recently. Check out the video.

Mahesh Babu’s family

In the video shared by Mahesh Babu, he is seen competing with his son while playing the video game Wii. In the game, the father-son duo is seen playing a game of tennis. While initially Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam seems to be winning, the actor seems to have turned the tables soon enough. In the video, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a blue coloured casual t-shirt and a pair of the similar coloured full-length pyjama.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu And His Kids Double Up In Laughter As He Foils His Son Winning At His Game

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam is seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt and a pair of printed black coloured shorts. Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture from the game night on her Instagram story. In the story, Mahesh Babu and his son are joined by his daughter Sitara who seems to want to play as well. Sitara is wearing a beautiful white coloured dress with a floral design. She captioned the photo saying, ‘This little devil needs her time in!!’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; See Here

Mahesh Babu’s photos

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shares Adorable 'candid' Moments Of The Actor With His Kids

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been spreading awareness about COVID-19. The couple has been urging their fans to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. During the course of the lockdown, the couple has been sharing pictures on their social media. Pictures of the actors spending their time with their kids have gone viral. Fans of the actors have showered the pictures with likes and positive comments.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu And His Son Gautam Spend Some Quality Time Together During Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.