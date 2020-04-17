Mahesh Babu Lauds Sanitation Workers For Relentlessly Working During Pandemic

Mahesh Babu recently lauded the efforts of all sanitation workers, who are relentlessly working during the lockdown to keep the public surroundings clean. He addressed them as the frontline staff and thanked them for their services. He said, "My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you."

A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their frontline jobs and they do it for us... My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@GHMCOnline #InItTogether #wearewithyou #OneWorld — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 16, 2020

Also Read | 'Sooryavanshi', '83': Bollywood Movies Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way... pic.twitter.com/P26e9t4kzc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 16, 2020

Also Read | Lockdown Extended: Hilarious Bollywood Lockdown Memes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Recently, Mahesh Babu also thanked the Telangana police staff for their efforts during the lockdown. He termed them as warriors 'safeguarding our lives and the health of our families.'. Check out Mahesh Babu's post thanking the Telangana police, here.

I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. pic.twitter.com/RKFS5HgWsD — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2020

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Lauds Kerala For Least Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Films To Watch On Amazon Prime During Coronavirus Lockdown

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, narrates the tale of an army officer, who is deployed to Kurnool to safeguard the country from external theatres. The Mahesh Babu starrer, which released in January 2020, set the cash registers ringing.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is in talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for an upcoming movie. The movie is reported to be a family entertainer with an impactful social message. Although the makers have not divulged any casting details, however, there are reports that the movie is currently in the scripting stage. Reports suggest that the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.