Kajal Aggarwal To Star In Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Film 'Acharya'

The speculations on whether Kajal Aggarwal will be a part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya was gaining ground for quite sometijme now . Kajal Aggarwal has recently confirmed about the same on her social media. Kajal Aggarwal confirmed that she will be featuring in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya while having a live session with her fans on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal said that she will be seen in the film as the female lead. According to an entertainment portal, Trisha was supposed to play the female lead in Acharya. The report further added that Trisha opted out of the film citing creative differences. After this, Kajal Aggarwal auditioned for the role and was selected.

According to various media reports, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya will also see Mahesh Babu in an extended cameo. The movie is being produced by Ram Charan. Some media reports also suggested that apart from being a producer, he will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. However, there is still no confirmation about the same. Media reports have also said that it was Ram Charan who approached Kajal Aggarwal to play the lead in the film. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Sonu Sood will also essay one of the key roles in the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2 playing the female lead. According to various media reports, she will be seen in the character of a 70-year-old woman who will be the main antagonist in the movie. In the same Instagram live video, she also revealed that she will be seen with Vijay in his next film.

