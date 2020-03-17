Home Décor Ideas Inspired By Kajal Aggarwal's House To Create Space For Books

Home décor is not only about filling up the empty space at one’s abode. It is also a true reflection of one’s own personality. Home décor is how one can decorate their house in every possible way to utilise maximum space and also to give the house a unique look. From A to Z, the owner has the authority to pick what he or she likes, be it furniture, showpieces, painting, crockery, bookshelf etc. Home decor can be anything, it can be contemporary, traditional, or edgy, it all depends on you.

Home Décor ideas for book storage space

For the avid reader in you, the ideal space for reading is considered to be one’s bed as Kajal Aggarwal explains. Almost everyone likes to read their favourite book sitting comfortably on their bed. One can utilize every possible space to store their books. One can keep their books by their bed. In a video on YouTube, Kajal Aggarwal explains, one can store their books at a closet by their bedside in a shelf. For reading, adequate light is also a must. Kajal Aggarwal has placed an adjustable reading light by her bed.

Books by Bedside

Reading light by the bedside

Kajal's book storage space

Home Décor Ideas to take from Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal gave her fans a tour of her lovely house. She explains different ways of how one can utilise their space at the house. She also went on to explain how one can make their home look beautiful by utilising their space. She also showed her multipurpose table where one can make use of every space of the table. In the video, she later went on to answer questions of her fans regarding home décor ideas.