Kajal Aggarwal Looks Regal In Red; Talks About 'dealing With Fears' In New Pregnancy Post

Although motherhood is considered one of the most profound experiences a woman goes through, it also comes with its peaks and valleys. Experiencing a similar journey, actor Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Sharing the happiness with her fans, the actor also does not shy away from talking about the other side of the journey.

However, braving through these downsides, the actor glowed in every picture on her Instagram as she revealed that she is going through 'mommy training'. Check out her recent pictures as she stuns in regal traditional attire.

Kajal Aggarwal on 'Mommy Training'

Taking to her Instagram on February 24, the Singham star who also gained fame in Bollywood, shared her pictures from her baby shower where she looked regal in a red saree. With heavy gold jewellery, the actor flaunted her baby bump in exquisite traditional attire. she also talked about dealing with fears and learning about the strengths while going through 'mommy training'. She wrote, ''Mommy training : Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!''

Moreover, recently, her sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a picture with Kajal and expressed her joy in preparing to welcome the new member of their family. Cuddling Kajal's growing baby bump, Nisha appeared ecstatic as she wrote in the caption, ''Yes! its officially official.. I’m having another baby, right here in this womb I’m touching.❤️ my baby no 2 is on it’s way! I can’t wait to meet you little love 😍😘 #excitedmasitobe''

She added, ''@kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug I wish you’ll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you’ll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting.'' Replying to her wishes, Kajal commented, ''I love you so much! baby can’t wait to be in your arms dearest masi''

As mentioned earlier, the actor has been open about the ups and downs of going through pregnancy in her social media posts. Earlier, the actor penned a long note on the body-changing experience as she deals with mean-natured comments directed at her. Check out the empowering post here.

