Kajal Aggarwal-Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Business Man': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Business Man hit the screens on January 13, 2012. The film starred Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a highly ambitious man who steps into Mumbai with the aim of ruling the city. Soon, he turns into a local gangster and manages to become a powerful businessman. However, things take a turn when his intentions are not what they seem. Take a look at some interesting trivia about the crime thriller Business Man.

Interesting trivia about Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu's Business Man

Second Collaboration

The film marks the second collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu. The duo had previously worked together in another action film in 2006. Titled Pokiri, the film also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Prakash Raj.

Sequel

After release, the film was criticised for the usage of curse-words by the protagonist and a few intimate sequences between the lead pair. Business Man was also signed up for a sequel but was later shelved. The film was planned to be a bilingual one to be shot in Hindi as well as Telugu.

Title and violations

The film's makers violated the rules of The Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the Central Board of Film Certification regarding the re-working of its title. The film's title was originally set to be The Business Man but was later changed to Business Man after the board passed it with the first title. The film's UK title was Businessman - Guns Don't Need Agreements.

Filmed in the shortest time

The filming for Business Man on December 10, 2011, in just 74 working days. It marked one of the shortest periods in which a Telugu film was shot. The film received an A rating due to the dialogues more than the action sequences.

Script Reading

The director reportedly did not narrate the entire script to Mahesh Babu beforehand. Each of the scenes was narrated to him on the set and was shot. The actor delivered a good performance as he was highly appreciated for the role.

