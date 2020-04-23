Kajal Aggarwal Refuses To Work In A Movie With Udhayanidhi Stalin Due To Their 2014 Tiff?

Kajal Aggarwal, who last graced the silver screen in Jayaram Ravi starrer Comali, seems to find it hard to put the past behind her. She reportedly rejected a movie offer because the makers had signed Udhayanidhi Stalin to star alongside her. Reportedly, the actor was amused by the script, and initially expressed interest in the film, however, outright rejected the movie after she realised that Udhayanidhi Stalin is also a part of the project.

Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal and Udhayanidhi Stalin had a fallout in 2014. According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal was initially signed by the makers of Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nannbenda to play the leading lady alongside him. However, Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the movie due to undisclosed reason. Following which, Udhayanidhi, also the producer of the film, registered a case against her in the Producers' Association.

She was reportedly asked to return the signing amount she had charged for the film. Interestingly, Kajal Aggarwal returned the money to the producers, and the makers signed Nayanthara opposite Udhayanidhi. However, it seems like Kajal Aggarwal is finding it hard to put the past behind. Following which she reportedly rejected the forthcoming film with Udhayanidhi.

Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal is expected to join the sets of Shankar's Indian 2 after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie's shooting was stalled due to a mishap that took place while shooting a high-octane action sequence. Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is reported to be a sequel to Shankar and Kamal's 1996 hit movie.

Besides, the upcomer, Kajal Aggarwal also has been signed on for Chiranjeevi's next Acharya with Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will also play an important role in choreographer Brinda's directorial debut-Aye Sinamika. In the film, she will be paired opposite Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

