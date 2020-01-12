JNU Violence: DMK Youth Wing Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Meets Varsity Students

Two days after Delhi police identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on January 12 met and interacted with the students on the varsity campus. Other DMK leaders also accompanied Udhayanidhi Stalin on his visit to the JNU campus.

Over 30 students, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

Delhi Police's probe into JNU violence

In a major development in the JNU violence incident, the Delhi police on Saturday identified 50 students who were seen at the site of violence on January 5 on the university campus. Apart from these 50 students, the police have also identified 12 outsiders who were present on-site when a mob of masked men had thrashed students and professors of the university. However, the Delhi Police so far has only identified students affiliated to the Left front and has failed to establish any connection of ABVP with the incident who were allegedly the prime suspects in the January 5 violence.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke revealed that that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF was responsible for the attacks on January 3, 4 and 5. DCP Thirke had ruled out the role of outsiders as "highly unlikely" and said that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left-wing students.

Cong's fact-finding panel calls VC 'cancer'

Meanwhile, a fact-finding committee of the Congress on the JNU violence said the attack was "state-sponsored". It also recommended Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar be dismissed and criminal investigation initiated against him.

Speaking at a press briefing Sushmita Dev, a member of the committee, said, "VC is like JNU's cancer and it is spreading fast. The Vice-Chancellor should not have the right to be in JNU, he should be in jail. The VC and faculty members/security connected to violence should be dismissed and a criminal case filed against them."

