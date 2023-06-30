Kajal Aggarwal Shares Update About Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2 Straight From The Sets

Indian 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller movie helmed by S. Shankar. This is a sequel to the 1996 movie with the same name starring Kamal Haasan as the main lead. Recently, actress Kajal Aggarwal, who will feature in the sequel, held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle and gave an update on Indian 2.

3 things you need to know

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Kamal Haasan, and SJ Suryah will play prominent roles in Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan will play the role of Indian or Senapathy in the movie.

The production of the film was suspended due to COVID-19, but resumed in August 2022.

Kajal Aggarwal on Indian 2

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Recently, during an AMA session on Instagram, the actress gave a sneak peek into the sets of the film after a fan asked her about Indian 2. In the photo, a few men dressed as cops were seen standing in front of her, along with other crew members.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I'm currently at location and super excited about my role, the film, the team, and waiting for you guys to watch the film soon." For the unversed, the star cast of the film includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalidas Jayaram. Some other names include Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, and Bobby Simha among others.

Everything you need to know about Indian 2

Shankar began discussing about the sequel of the film back in 2015. However, he got no response and got busy with his 2018 film 2.0. Later, he started to focus on the story and theme of Indian 2 and by 2017 he publicly announced the sequel of the film. After Kamal Haasan was confirmed as the main lead, producer Dil Raju backed the project and marked his debut in Tamil film industry. For the unversed, Indian 2 also marks reunion between Kamal Haasan and S Shankar after 24 years.