Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2 To Get A Sequel? Producer Udhayanidhi Stalin Reveals

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan was part of Indian, which became an instant success after its release in 1996. It was revealed previously that Haasan would be returning for Indian 2. Now, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, who produced the film, recently stated that a threequel in the series is also a possibility.

3 things you need to know

Kamal Haasan played a double role in Indian.

Indian 2 is in its last phase of filming and is being directed by Shankar.

The film is expected to release on Pongal in 2024.

Stalin says Indian 3 is a possibility

Stalin recently spoke with a Tamil channel in order to promote his latest film, Maamannan. While speaking on the topic of Indian 2, he said that the crew had concluded their latest schedule in South Africa. He then said that the makers are collectively thinking of doing Indian 3 as well, because of the fact that there is a lot of extra footage left from the shoot. “We are thinking of doing Indian 3. But, they haven't decided on anything yet. The filmmakers have told me that they have a lot of footage. Kamal sir and Shankar sir are very happy,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin, originally speaking in Tamil.

Kamal Haasan shows gratitude to director Shankar

After watching some rushes from Indian 2, the Chachi 420 actor was reportedly so impressed that he gifted Shankar a luxury watch. The watch was a Panerai Luminor from the Swiss luxury brand Panerai. At the same time, Haasan shared his enthusiasm for the film in a tweet. See the picture below.

(Kamal Haasan gifts watch to director Shankar | Image: ikamalhaasan/Twitter)

Indian 2 is expected to be one of the most expensive films of the Dashavataram actor’s career. It will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani, Guru Somasundaram, later actor Manobala, Priya Bhavani Shankar and others.