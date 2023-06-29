Kamal Haasan Impressed With Rushes Of Indian 2, Gives Director Shankar A Special Gift 

Tamil film Indian 2 is on its last leg of filming. Kamal Haasan, who starred in the 1996 installment of the franchise, recently saw the rushes of the film. The veteran actor had a heartening reaction to director Shankar's perseverance.

Pictures of Kamal Haasan from the sets of the film were recently leaked which showed him as his iconic character of Senapathy from the 1996 film.

Indian 2 also stars Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

The film is eyeing a Pongal release in 2024.

Kamal Haasan's heartening gift for director Shankar

Kamal Haasan was recently shown the rushes of film Indian 2, which is still being filmed. The veteran actor reportedly felt so impressed with director Shankar's work, that he felt the need to felicitate him. Haasan gifted his director a watch, which is seen to be a harbinger of good times and success. A picture of the poignant moment was also shared by the actor, coupled with a heartening note.

(Kamal Haasan gifts watch to director Shankar | Image: ikamalhaasan/Twitter)

The picture showed Kamal Haasan clasping the watch around director Shankar's wrist, who has a humble expression on his face. Haasan reportedly gifted Shankar a luxury watch, a Panerai Luminor. The generous gift is a luxury buy from Swiss brand Panerai.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's heartfelt exchange

In his note for Shankar, Haasan enunciated that the rushes for Indian 2 are excellent, however, this should not make for the director's artistic peak. That's because Shankar is at the 'highest stage of his artistic life' currently. Thus the veteran actor's advice to the director was to always strive for newer heights in his professional journey.

(Kamal Haasan's tweet for director Shankar Shanmugham. Image: screengrab from Twitter)

Shankar reacted to Haasan's kind words with immense gratitude and humility. He also added how the Haasan's work in Indian 2 makes for an "essential essence" in the film. He further added how he will always "cherish this feeling."