Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Brindavanam' Are Both Hilarious & Endearing

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with Lakshmi Kalyanam in the year 2007, and since then, she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances. One such film of Kajal Aggarwal's is Brindavanam. Here are the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Brindavanam.

Brindavanam

Brindavanam is a 2010 rom-com which stars Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. In this movie, Indu, played by Samantha Akkineni, asks her boyfriend Jr NTR to help her friend Bhumi, Kajal Aggarwal. Krishna (Jr NTR) then pretends to be Bhumi's boyfriend to win over her family. But after going to the village, he realizes that he will need to make more efforts to melt the hearts of a large feuding family. Here are the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Brindavanam.

Kajal Aggarwal introduces her family

In this scene which starts at 16 minutes 30 seconds in the above video, we can see Kajal Aggarwal introducing her family to Krishna. She talks about her family and shows him how much she loves them. This is one of the best scenes in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal takes Jr NTR on a tour of her village

After spending one day at her house, Krishan goes for a tour of the entire village which is owned by Kajal and her family. She is seen in her chirpy best in this scene. This scene can be seen at 39 minutes in the above-embedded video.

Kajal Aggarwal makes up a fake love story

In one of the scenes, Kajal Aggarwal can be scene narrating a false tale of how the two met and fell for each other . This scene is one of the best scenes in the film. This scene can be seen at 56 minutes in the above-embedded video.

