Kajal Aggarwal Urges Fans To Not Break Their Routine Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The star of Bollywood and the movie industry in the south, Kajal Agarwal often shares fitness videos on her Instagram account, urging her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. These days, while celebrities are urging fans to stay indoors, Kajal Agarwal has another message for her fans.

Kajal Aggarwal urges fans not to break from their routine

Kajal Aggarwal shared this boomerang video of herself on her Instagram account. She shared the video and also asked her fans to stay sanitized and safe. She shared that while everything is on a lockdown she has been working out using a numero uno. Kajal Aggarwal also urged her fans that since almost the entire world is on lockdown, it does not mean one should break from their routine.

Due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, the government has urged the shut down of gyms, malls and theatres. The government is taking a preventive measure because of which Bollywood will be experiencing huge losses. The deadly Coronavirus has been crating an alarming situation across the globe and people are making sure they avoid crowded places. Celebrities are also making short videos asking their fans and followers to stay indoors and safe.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in three upcoming movies. She will be seen in the Tamil movie Indian 2 which is a sequel of the film Indian which released in 1996. Indian 2 will release in 2021. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the Tamil film Paris Paris which is a remake of the Hindi film Queen. Her other movie Mumbai Saga too will be releasing this year. The film will also star John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

