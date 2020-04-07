Kajal Aggarwal Requests People To Help Small Businesses Post-Coronavirus Lockdown

Kajal Aggarwal on Monday urged everyone to support the small-scale businesses that are worst-hit due to the Coronavirus crisis. The Vivegam actor penned a long note, where she requested everyone to support the local vendors and small-scale businesses to recover from the Coronavirus crisis.

She wrote, "Let's spend our holidays in India, eat in local restaurants, buy local fruits and veggies, buy clothes and shoes from Indian brands and support local businesses. These businesses are going to find it difficult to get back on their feet and survive without our help. Let's do our bit in helping each other stand and grow!”

Check out the post:

Kajal Aggarwal, who is with her parents in Mumbai amid the lockdown, seems to be inspiring her fans with an array of social media posts. Just the other day, Kajal Aggarwal posted a picture of her indoor workout with her dad. Check the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to the sequel to Shankar and Kamal's 1996 hit movie Indian.

Besides, the upcomer, Kajal Aggarwal also has been signed on for Chiranjeevi's next Acharya with Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will also play an important role in choreographer Brinda's directorial debut-Aye Sinamika. In the film, she will be paired opposite Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

