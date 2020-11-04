Kajal Aggarwal's Husband Gautham Kitchlu Shares Grah Pravesh Puja Pic From Their New Home

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding was the talk of the town when the actor got hitched to her longtime boyfriend, Gautham Kitchlu on October 30th. The festivities, however, took place till November 1st. Gautham who is an interior decorating business by profession recently took to Instagram to share the photo of the newlywed couple during their Grah Pravesh puja today. Take a look at the couple in their traditional attires in their new home.

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautham Kitchlu shares Grah Pravesh puja pic with wife

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautham Kitchlu took to Instagram to share a new picture of wife Kajal Aggarwal. He captioned the post as "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home." While Kajal can be seen in a blue-green suit, Gautham wore a matching blue kurta and pyjama.

A day ago, Gautham also shared a pic of Kajal as Mrs Kitchlu. He shared a B&W version of the pic and captioned it "Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu". In the pic, Kajal is wearing a simple t-shirt while her hair is tied up in a messy bun.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the actor opened up about her love story with her best friend and now husband Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal revealed that the duo knew each other for several years, but it was the lockdown that pushed the adorable couple to take their relationship to the next level. Gautam is the founder of an interior designing company named Discern Living which sells furniture and decor items. The duo met through common friends a decade ago. Talking about the same, Kajal in an interview with Vogue, said that she and Gautam dated for about three years, and they were friends for seven years.

Kajal's wedding began with a Mehendi and Haldi on October 29, 2020. The celebration was then followed by the chunni ceremony. Kajal and Gautam got married according to Punjabi and Kashmiri customs. Also, Kajal Aggarwal has spent so many years in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for her career, so she included a JeelakarraBellam ceremony at her wedding too. Take a look at some of Kajal Aggarwal's photos from her wedding.

