Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Engagement Ring On Instagram; Calls It 'Shaadi Vanity'

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding date was announced recently through her Instagram handle. As the wedding date is approaching, the actor’s excitement is becoming evident. In her recent Instagram story, she added a video clip in which she can be seen showing off her engagement ring. Let’s take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram video.



Kajal’s ‘Shaadi Vanity’

In the recent story on Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram video, she can be seen showing off her engagement ring as the wedding day is approaching. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently got engaged and have planned a close-knit wedding later this month. In the video, the actor flaunted her ring and then gave a thumbs-up gesture. Her happy gestures in the video is proof of how excited she is for her wedding. Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding was announced through her Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding date in a unique way through her Instagram. In the announcement, she stated how it gives her immense joy to share that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in a small, private ceremony surrounded by their immediate families. She also added how this pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy but still, they are thrilled to begin their lives together and to know that all of her well-wishers will be cheering them on in spirit. She later thanked all her fans for the love they have showered upon her over the years and seek their blessings as they embark upon their incredible new journey. She assured her fans that she will continue doing what she cherishes the most, that is, entertaining the audience with a whole new purpose and meaning. She concluded this by thanking her fans for their unending support. All her fans reacted to her heartwarming post and took to the comment section to congratulate their favourite actor.

Kajal Aggarwal’s movies

The actor gained a fan following from some of his popular movies that include Magadheera, Singham, Mr Perfect, Darling, Govindudu Andarivadele, Vivegam, Baadshah, Temper, Jilla, Chandamama, Naan Mahaan Alla, Khaidi no. 150, and several others. Some of his upcoming Tamil and Telugu projects are Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Paris Paris and a few others.

